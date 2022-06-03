Two alarm fire burning in northwest Calgary

Calgary fire crews are on hand at a house fire in northwest Calgary.

The fire is a two-alarm blaze that came in around 2:49 p.m. on Friday afternoon, at 220 Evansglen Close N.W.

There is no word yet on injuries or the status of the fire, although video posted on Twitter appears to show the fire has spread beyond a single home.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day as more information comes available.