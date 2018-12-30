No one was injured when flames tore through a home in southwest Calgary on Sunday afternoon, but officials say the building sustained significant damage as a result of the blaze.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Canso Crescent S.W. at about 1:50 p.m.

When they got there, they found smoke pouring out of the single family home.

Firefighters began an immediate interior attack and extended other lines to help protect adjacent homes from the radiant heat of the blaze.

Officials soon called for a second alarm to bring in additional resources to help get control of the fire.

No one was injured and the homeowner was outside when crews arrived.

The fire ended up causing damage to the second floor and roof of the home and one occupant will need to stay elsewhere for the time being.

A fire investigator has been called to determine the cause of the fire and crews will stay for some time to monitor hot spots.