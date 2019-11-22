

Ryan White, CTVNewsCalgary.ca





CALGARY – Two Calgary men face charges following a four-month long investigation into drug trafficking that culminated in the seizure of more than two kilograms of cocaine.

According to police, the investigation was spurred by the discovery of a suspected drug stash location within Calgary city limits. Two men were identified as suspected drug dealers and police began to monitor their activity.

On Nov. 5, search warrants were executed at three residences. The searches of the homes in Bridgeland, Applewood and the Beltline resulted in the seizure of:

2.161 kg of cocaine

100.4 g of crack cocaine

Approximately $3,000 in cash (believed to be the proceeds of crime)

Brass knuckles

The estimated value of the drugs is $220,000.

"This is a significant seizure for the Calgary Police Service," said Staff Sergeant Graeme Smiley in a statement released Friday morning. "We know that drug trafficking is often linked to other crimes in our city and we will continue to target individuals believed to be responsible.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Ali Sufyan and 24-year-old Nathaniel Wayne Robinson in connection with the investigation.

Sufyan has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of a crime

Robinson's charges include:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

Possession of proceeds of a crime

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Sufyan is scheduled to appear in court Friday while Robinson's date in court is slated for Dec. 11.