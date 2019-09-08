Fort Macleod RCMP say two people are facing charges in connection with a drug operation that was discovered on Sunday.

Mounties, along with members from Lethbridge's Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on a home in the community on Sunday.

Two people, a 34-year-old man from Fort Macleod and a 27-year-old woman from Coutts, were arrested at the scene.

They are facing a number of drug charges.

There is no information on what was found during the execution of the search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.