CALGARY -- Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with a June homicide in Rundle.

On Friday, June 25, 37-year-old Blake Louis Walker was found dead near the 2600 block of 38 Street N.E.

The following Saturday, a truck associated with the homicide was located by Calgary police.

Friday, Austin Cole Jamieson, 27 and Sajid Courtney Holliday, 29, were each charged with a single count of first-degree murder.

Both men will appear in court Tuesday, July 20.

"This investigation is ongoing," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit in a release. "We thank the public for their assistance and remind everyone to share information with us, so that we can make sure public safety is maintained."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.