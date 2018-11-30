CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Two Calgarians face charges after allegedly stealing batteries from oil well sites
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 1:01PM MST
RCMP say that two Calgarians have been arrested and charged after a large quantity of batteries went missing from a number of oil well sites near Nanton and Claresholm.
Police were first notified about the incidents after members of the public called in to report that a number of batteries had been stolen from the facilities.
After conducting an investigation, police were alerted to the possibility that the batteries had been taken to a location in Calgary.
When Nanton RCMP searched the area, they found 47 batteries, all believed to have been stolen. The batteries have an estimated cost of $23,000.
Mounties, with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service, were able to locate and arrest a man and a woman in connection with the incidents.
Justin Edwin Aaron Dalton, 31, of Calgary is charged with:
- four counts of failure to comply with a recognizance
- two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000
- two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
- trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000
- trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5,000
Alexandra Mae Smith, 25, of Calgary is charged with:
- two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000
- two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
- trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000
- trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5,000
Dalton and Smith have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on December 3.