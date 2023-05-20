Two Calgary firefighters hurt in Castleglen Way house fire Saturday

Two firefighters were injured in a northeast Calgary fire on Saturday.

Crews responded to a two-story home in the 100 block of Castleglen Way N.E. around 1:45 p.m. When they arrived, significant smoke and flames could be seen and the fire had spread to a second home.

Residents had exited the homes before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt. A dog and a cat were rescued by crews from one of the homes.

Two firefighters were injured in the fire. One was released and the other was taken to the hospital with a minor injury to the lower leg.

The Calgary Fire Department said it appears the fire started between the two homes.

Both structures suffered considerable damage and residents of the two homes will be displaced for "an undetermined amount of time."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.