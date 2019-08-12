

CTV News Calgary





Calgary police are investigating a two-car collision that took place early Monday evening on 16 Avenue.

First responders received a 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. Monday about a T-bone collision in the eastbound lanes of 16 Avenue just above Deerfoot Trail NE.

One female was checked on scene and released, while a man was wheeled to an ambulance.

Police are investigating whether speed and weather conditions were possible factors in the collision.