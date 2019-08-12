Two-car collision on 16 Avenue under investigation
CTV News Calgary
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 8:51PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2019 9:31PM MDT
Calgary police are investigating a two-car collision that took place early Monday evening on 16 Avenue.
First responders received a 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. Monday about a T-bone collision in the eastbound lanes of 16 Avenue just above Deerfoot Trail NE.
One female was checked on scene and released, while a man was wheeled to an ambulance.
Police are investigating whether speed and weather conditions were possible factors in the collision.