Calgary police are investigating a two-car collision that took place early Monday evening on 16th Avenue N.E.

First responders received a 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. Monday about a T-bone collision in the eastbound lanes of 16th Avenue near Deerfoot Trail N.E.

According to EMS, three people were assessed, with two adults taken to two different hospitals as a precaution.

One was transported to Rocky View, while the other was sent to Foothills hospital.

Police are investigating whether speed and weather conditions were possible factors in the collision.