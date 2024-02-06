Two charged after spree of failed carjackings in N.E. Calgary
Two people are facing several charges after a spree of attempted carjackings in northeast Calgary on the weekend.
Police said there were three incidents in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Around 4:15 a.m., a man attempted to drive out of a convenience store parking lot at 5260 Falsbridge Gate N.E. when a dark-coloured Ford F-150 blocked his path.
Police said the driver of the truck approached the victim’s car with what appeared to be a shotgun and took control of the vehicle.
The victim fled into the store, but the suspect was unable to start the car because he didn’t know how to operate a standard vehicle. The suspect then left the area in their truck.
Then, approximately 30 minutes later, a woman clearing snow from her vehicle in the 0 to 100 block of Rundleson Way N.E. was approached by the F-150, police said.
The driver approached her with a gun and she quickly locked herself in her vehicle and drove away.
Around 5:10 a.m., a man sitting in his vehicle in the 6000 block of Pinepoint Drive N.E. was approached by two people. A man carrying a shotgun demanded he leave the vehicle, and the victim fled on foot.
The suspects were once again unable to start the vehicle and left the scene in the F-150, police said.
Police found the truck abandoned near the intersection of 26 Avenue N.E. and 56 Street N.E.
The two suspects were located around 6 a.m. with the help of the canine unit.
Levi Barrett, 21, and Emma Jessup, 21, both of Calgary, each face numerous charges related to robbery with a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.
They are both scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Foggy start to Tuesday, but road conditions gradually improving
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry arrives in London after father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
Here's what international students wished they knew before coming to Canada
International students are faced with the realities of high costs of living, tuition and lack of employment in Canada. Here's what they wished they had known before moving here.
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case, U.S. appeals court says
A U.S. federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president's claims that he is immune from prosecution.
Kenyan cult leader charged with murder of 191 children
Kenyan Christian cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 29 other suspects were charged with the murder of 191 children on Tuesday morning by the Malindi High Court.
BREAKING Canada sanctions Hamas leaders as Joly says more aid must reach Gaza Strip
Canada has sanctioned nearly a dozen militants in response to brutal attack by Hamas and other groups on Israel last year.
Tropical New Brunswick home to Dr. Seuss-like tree from around 350 million years ago
An enigmatic fossil uncovered seven years ago in a New Brunswick quarry has been found to reveal an extinct tree with a narrow trunk and a top like a pompom, a remnant from a time before dinosaurs walked the Earth.
'Oh my God!': Out-of-control truck takes out gas station and causes explosion
A dash cam captured the moment a truck came barrelling through the pumps at a gas station in New Mexico, and caused an explosion.
Freezing rain in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Traffic reduced on 99 Street, power out after crash: police
Northbound traffic on 99 Street near 69 Avenue will be restricted to one lane Tuesday morning while a crash is cleaned up.
-
1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain
One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.
-
First responders, hockey coaches to face off this weekend in memory of the Fallen Four
Community members and first responders will come together later this week to honour four Mounties killed near Mayerthorpe almost two decades ago.
Vancouver
-
Man sentenced to prison for carrying loaded 'ghost gun' in busy B.C. mall
A 23-year-old Surrey, B.C., man will spend up to two and a half years in prison after he was caught carrying a loaded "ghost gun" in a Burnaby, B.C., mall.
-
B.C. government stepping in on wine dispute with Alberta
The dispute fermenting between B.C. wineries and Alberta liquor stores has caught the attention of B.C.'s government.
-
LIVE @ 11 PT
LIVE @ 11 PT Details on financial sextortion investigation coming from Surrey, B.C., Mounties
Mounties in Surrey will be releasing details on a financial sextortion investigation Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Disruptions continue as N.S. emerges from under heavy snow
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
A number of schools and universities in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. are closed Tuesday.
-
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. government stepping in on wine dispute with Alberta
The dispute fermenting between B.C. wineries and Alberta liquor stores has caught the attention of B.C.'s government.
-
Man sentenced to prison for carrying loaded 'ghost gun' in busy B.C. mall
A 23-year-old Surrey, B.C., man will spend up to two and a half years in prison after he was caught carrying a loaded "ghost gun" in a Burnaby, B.C., mall.
-
Fines, hunting ban for B.C. man found with freezer full of 'wildlife parts': conservation service
A Prince George man has been fined $6,000 and banned from hunting for two years for offences including the illegal possession of dead wildlife, according to officials.
Toronto
-
'An officer will be arriving in 22 minutes': Union campaign highlights 'dire straights' of Toronto police staffing
A campaign popping up in social media feeds and in radio ads is aiming to highlight sluggish response times from police as the Toronto Police Service budget remains under consideration.
-
Porsche and Audi stolen in armed home invasion captured on video: Hamilton police
Police have released video footage of a group of suspects wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Hamilton last weekend.
-
Ontario woman 'surprised' to find out she won past Lotto 6/49 she played
An Ontario woman recently found out she won the lottery not by checking her ticket, but by logging onto her account to buy a new one.
Montreal
-
As Poilievre drives the conversation on car theft, Liberals say solutions are coming
Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the Liberal government is heading into an auto-theft summit this week armed with ideas for how to solve the problem. But Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is trying to convince Canadians he already has a plan, complete with a slick social-media campaign responding to anxieties about the growing problem.
-
Cote Saint-Luc seniors' home to close, 77 residents looking for housing
The King David seniors' home in Cote Saint-Luc has announced it is closing, leaving 77 residents searching for a new place to live.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Charlotte Cardin tops Juno noms with six, Talk and Daniel Caesar nab five
Montreal pop singer Charlotte Cardin leads the Juno Awards nominations with six, while Ottawa-born performer Talk and Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar tie with five nods.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OC Transpo reduces workforce as revenues stagnate post pandemic
OC Transpo announced Tuesday that it’s reducing its workforce to cut costs and improve revenue.
-
3 charged following cocaine, methamphetamine seizure in Mississippi Mills, Ont. by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police says three people are facing drug related charges after a search warrant was executed in a home in Mississippi Mills, Ont..
-
Truck strikes car, spills lumber load on Hwy. 17 in Ottawa Valley
A truck driver is facing charges after a truck collided with a vehicle and spilled its load of lumber on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash in Kitchener
Regional police are investigating a Kitchener crash that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.
-
Region of Waterloo looking for new spaces for child-care
On the heels of a decision to look for regionally-owned lands and buildings that could be used for housing, the Region of Waterloo is now also exploring whether any could be repurposed for new child-care centres.
-
Over a dozen apartment towers proposed for development in Waterloo neighbourhood
A towering apartment project spanning 11 acres could be coming to a Waterloo neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into cardiac arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
Saskatoon police seek Arizona U-Haul related to murder investigation
Saskatoon police are looking for a U-Haul truck with Arizona plates that investigators say is connected to a recent murder.
-
Charge should be dropped in fatal THC-impaired driving case, defence says
The lawyer representing a Saskatoon woman who hit and killed a child is arguing the case should be thrown out.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician moves to Corsi Hill neighbourhood
It has been 10 days since Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, vanished without a trace and now search efforts are being focused on the Corsi Hill area of town.
-
Company with huge real estate holdings in the north has $144M in debt, files for creditor protection
One of the largest owners of residential real estate in Ontario --with large holdings in northern Ontario – has filed for creditor protection after accumulating more than $144 million in debt.
-
Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Winnipeg
-
Cyclist in critical condition following crash with vehicle: police
A cyclist has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Pembina Highway Tuesday morning.
-
Amazing Race Canada winners to appear in RWB's Romeo and Juliet
A pair of recent winners of the Amazing Race Canada are set to grace the stage as part of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s production of ‘Romeo and Juliet.’
-
Sherbrook Inn bar and vendor suddenly closes
The future of a West Broadway drinking establishment is uncertain. The bar and vendor at the Sherbrook Inn are shut down. Signs say they are closed until further notice.
Regina
-
Regina music teacher accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old
A 71-year-old Regina music teacher is facing multiple sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, police say.
-
Customers of Sask. auto dealer might be eligible for compensation: consumer affairs
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
-
Creative Saskatchewan recovers portion of $331,000 lost to fraud, province says
Creative Saskatchewan has recovered some of its funds that were sent to someone impersonating a client of the economic development agency.