Two charged after spree of failed carjackings in N.E. Calgary

Two people are facing several charges after a spree of attempted carjackings in northeast Calgary on the weekend.

Police said there were three incidents in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Around 4:15 a.m., a man attempted to drive out of a convenience store parking lot at 5260 Falsbridge Gate N.E. when a dark-coloured Ford F-150 blocked his path.

Police said the driver of the truck approached the victim’s car with what appeared to be a shotgun and took control of the vehicle.

The victim fled into the store, but the suspect was unable to start the car because he didn’t know how to operate a standard vehicle. The suspect then left the area in their truck.

Then, approximately 30 minutes later, a woman clearing snow from her vehicle in the 0 to 100 block of Rundleson Way N.E. was approached by the F-150, police said.

The driver approached her with a gun and she quickly locked herself in her vehicle and drove away.

Around 5:10 a.m., a man sitting in his vehicle in the 6000 block of Pinepoint Drive N.E. was approached by two people. A man carrying a shotgun demanded he leave the vehicle, and the victim fled on foot.

The suspects were once again unable to start the vehicle and left the scene in the F-150, police said.

Police found the truck abandoned near the intersection of 26 Avenue N.E. and 56 Street N.E.

The two suspects were located around 6 a.m. with the help of the canine unit.

Levi Barrett, 21, and Emma Jessup, 21, both of Calgary, each face numerous charges related to robbery with a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.

They are both scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.