CALGARY -- Alberta RCMP provided an update on two Cochrane area girls who were located in B.C. after they were reported missing last month and have charged two people.

The two girls, ages five and two, were located Wednesday evening in Columbia Valley, B.C., police said in a release on Thursday.

RCMP held a news conference on Friday afternoon and say the girls were located at a private residence in B.C. and there were no signs of ill health.

Two people were also located and are facing charges including; forcible confinement, abduction of a person under 14 and abduction in contravention to a parenting order.

No one else has been charged at this time but RCMP continue to investigate to determine if anyone else was involved.