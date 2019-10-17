CALGARY — Two men are facing charges related to a fatal hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead on 32nd Avenue N.E. earlier this year.

Police say an Acura TL and a Toyota Tacoma were heading east on 32nd Avenue N.E. at high speed about 9:30 p.m. on April 22 when the Acura ran a red light at 26th Street N.E., hitting a man who was crossing the road.

The Toyota stopped at the red light, but both vehicles then fled.

The pedestrian, Chundun Rai 'Kunal' Keedhoo, 38, was walking to work at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keedhoo had been in Canada for about five years, moving here from Mauritius for a better live and to help his family back home, according to members of the Mauritian community.

A man was taken into custody by Chestermere RCMP a few hours later, however he was released without charge. Following a six-month investigation, Calgary police announced Thursday two men are facing charges.

Ihab Elamm, 20, of Chestermere, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

Ali Aref Jeha, 19, of Calgary, is charged with dangerous driving and failing to remain stopped at a red light.

Police believe the two men were street racing at the time.

“Street racing continues to be a problem in Calgary and it puts people's lives at risk,” police said in a release.

“Drivers who street race are often inexperienced and are driving on roads not designed for high speeds, where there are pedestrians, multiple vehicles and other hazards.”

Anyone aware of street racing is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or 911 if they see dangerous driving in progress.