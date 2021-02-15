CALGARY -- A man and a woman have been charged in relation to a pair of break-ins near Sundre.

The break-ins took place Feb. 5 and Feb. 7 at a Sea-Can on Beaverruun Trail near Sundre. Generators, power tools and gas-powered tools were stolen. After viewing surveillance video, a suspect and her vehicle were identified by investigators.

On Feb. 10, Innisfail RCMP executed a search warrant and arrested two suspects. They discovered evidence related to the break and enters, as well as stolen property, two homemade guns, ammunition and methamphetamine.

Sophia Crumley and Russell Keaast-Crumley face charges of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, Possession of an unauthorized firearm and several other property-related charges.

They were scheduled to appear in Innisfail Provincial Court on Feb. 11.

Sophia Crumley faces additional charges of Break and Enter, Mischief and Theft in relation to the break-ins near Sundre.

Police are still searching for the owner of a red Honda EM5000SX Generator, a Honda 2000 generator and a yellow Fireman 1200 Generator, all of which were recovered during the search.

Contact Innisfail RCMP's General Investigation Section if you have information about the property, at 403-227-8514.