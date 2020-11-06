CALGARY -- Two more COVID-19 outbreaks grew in number of cases Friday, the Calgary Correctional centre and Harmony Beef.

The Calgary Correctional Centre's outbreak has grown to 134 cases, with 67 considered active and 67 recoveries. This is up 10 cases from the previous report.

The outbreak was first recorded on Oct. 22, and had 24 cases.

Harmony Beef, located in Balzac, Alta., has had 43 cases, 39 are currently active, with four recoveries. The amount of cases has more than doubled in the past week.

This is Harmony Beef's third and largest outbreak, with 36 cases in a May outbreak, and 38 cases in an August outbreak.

Alberta has recorded 1411 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.