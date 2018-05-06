A tragic start to the motorcycling season with three deaths in two separate crashes on Saturday.

Just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018, RCMP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 590 and Range Road 260 east of Innisfail.

The investigation reported that a truck was turning north off of Highway 590 when a crash occurred with a westbound motorcycle. The 35-year-old male driver and 34-year-old female passenger on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Then an hour later, RCMP went to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Highway 1A near Morley Road. A motorcycle was attempting to take a curve and lost control. The 61-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names in either crash have been released, and the investigations continue.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. You can find tips on staying safe at the Alberta Motorcycle Safety Society website. The organization launched its annual safety campaign on May 4 and is holding a Calgary motorcycle awareness ride on May 27.