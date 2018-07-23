Two females are dead following a Monday morning crash on Highway 519, near Range Road 242, east of the town of Granum.

According to RCMP, a westbound Honda Civic entered the eastbound lane of the highway at approximately 7:00 a.m. and collided with an eastbound GMC Sierra.

The two occupants of the car, females of undisclosed age, were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the deceased have not been released.

The driver of the truck was transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The location of the crash was approximately 25 kilometres east of Highway 2 and the town of Granum.

RCMP closed a section of the highway for several hours during the preliminary investigation into the fatal collision. The cause of the crash has not been confirmed but RCMP do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors.