Two dead in crash on Highway 22 near Cochrane
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 10:53AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 28, 2018 6:29PM MDT
Cochrane RCMP are investigating the cause of a serious crash that killed two people on Highway 22 late Friday night.
Officers were called to the scene, on Highway 22 near Township Road 274, at about 11:45 p.m.
When they arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash and each had a single occupant inside.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The route was shut down all night while police conducted their work and was reopened at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The victims have not been identified.