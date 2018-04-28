Cochrane RCMP are investigating the cause of a serious crash that killed two people on Highway 22 late Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene, on Highway 22 near Township Road 274, at about 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash and each had a single occupant inside.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The route was shut down all night while police conducted their work and was reopened at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The victims have not been identified.