Homicide detectives are investigating a vehicle found parked on the shoulder of Stoney Trail on Friday and EMS say two people were found dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed at just after 9 a.m. after Calgary police were called to investigate a sudden death.

Southbound Stoney Trail at Nose Hill is currently closed for a police incident. Officers are on scene. Please use another route. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 31, 2019

Paramedics tell CTV News two people were found dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.

More details to come.