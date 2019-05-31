Two dead in unknown incident on Stoney Trail
Police are investigating an incident on Stoney Trail on Friday morning.
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 10:26AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, May 31, 2019 11:05AM MDT
Homicide detectives are investigating a vehicle found parked on the shoulder of Stoney Trail on Friday and EMS say two people were found dead at the scene.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed at just after 9 a.m. after Calgary police were called to investigate a sudden death.
Paramedics tell CTV News two people were found dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.
More details to come.