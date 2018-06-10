Two people have died and a number of other occupants have been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on Highway 2 near Olds on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 2 near the Highway 27 overpass.

Police say one car left the road and ended up against the overpass.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and an unknown number of other occupants have been taken to hospital.

The RCMP Collision Analyst is at the scene and members have been called in from Didsbury to assist.

Only one lane of traffic was open in either direction following the incident.

The scene was cleared at about 1:45 p.m.

Update: QEII at Hwy27 near Olds exit, both traffic lanes has been reopened after earlier MVC. Expect delays due to volume. (1:39pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/NMbKu29DPH — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) June 10, 2018

There are no details on the victims at this time.