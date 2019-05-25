

CTV News Calgary





Emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal fire in northwest Calgary and officials are working to determine if it was intentionally set.

Officials were called to scene at about 1:50 p.m. for reports of an explosion.

Police have shut down the scene at Kincora Drive and Kincora Boulevard N.W..

Two people have died and a woman has been taken to hospital in serious life threatening condition as a result, EMS says.

It's believed the focus is on one home in the community, but there are no details on the specific address.

Officials tell CTV News they are working to determine if the fire was accidental or was intentionally set.