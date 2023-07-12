Two dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash west of Revelstoke; Trans-Canada Highway brought to standstill

There were five patients in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash along the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon, Emergency Health Services says.

Only three made it to hospital.

"BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 12:35 p.m. today, July 12, of a motor vehicle incident in the 8100-block of (the) Trans-Canada Highway near Three Valley Gap and responded with three ambulances and one air ambulance," EHS told CTV News.

"Paramedics cared for five patients and transported three to hospital."

Wednesday afternoon's collision brought the Trans-Canada Highway to a standstill in both directions west of Revelstoke, B.C.

The incident occurred between Griffin Lake and Three Valley Lake.

DriveBC advised that emergency crews were on scene and no detours were available for motorists at the time.

Social media posts described at least one vehicle engulfed in flames as well as multiple ambulances and a coroner's vehicle at the scene.

Local media are reporting two people are dead, while three injured people were rescued by off-duty RCMP officers who witnessed the collision.

The Revelstoke Review is reporting that Mounties say the off-duty officers sprang into action to pull three injured victims from one of the vehicles before it went up in flames.

Shortly after 7 p.m., DriveBC posted an update to Twitter saying the scene had been cleared.

All lanes in both directions were moving once again, though the backlog of vehicles was still expected to cause delays for some time into the evening.