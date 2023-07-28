Two dozen units unlivable after fire at seniors' apartment building; operator working on alternate accommodations

Power is now fully restored at a northeast seniors' apartment building where a fire broke out Thursday afternoon, but two dozen units remain unlivable.

The fire started on the third floor of Mountview Apartments just before 3 p.m.

Silvera for Seniors, the complex's operator, says the 16 units on that floor suffered the most damage.

"Right now, it's determined that no residents or staff are even allowed to access that floor," said Kyle Fawcett, chief external relations officer for Silvera.

The timeline to get those apartments fixed is unknown.

But by next week, some displaced residents will be able to return to nine other suites.

Silvera says it is helping to find temporary accommodations for the displaced seniors.

"We've tried to accommodate them in other communities and buildings that we operate. We are encouraging people to, if possible, stay with family and friends ... as a last resort, we will accommodate folks in hotels," Fawcett said.

"Those that have tenant insurance are able to cover any sort of temporary living costs through their insurance.

"We're continuing to work with those that don't to figure out what options may be available to them."

The company is commending the incredible effort it took to get everyone out safely.

"We can't say enough good things about the work the Calgary Fire Department did, as well as the community in that area," Fawcett said.

"We did have, fortunately, a maintenance person on site when this occurred who was able to respond quite quickly, both in contacting the fire department (and) also in accessing the fire in the suite where it originated.

"I think because of that individual's quick action, the situation (wasn't as bad as) it could have been."

Three of four seniors taken to hospital for smoke inhalation have been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.