Two dozen units unlivable after fire at seniors' apartment building; operator working on alternate accommodations

Emergency crews rushed to tackle a two-alarm fire at a northeast Calgary seniors' residence on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews rushed to tackle a two-alarm fire at a northeast Calgary seniors' residence on Thursday afternoon.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina