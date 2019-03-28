A pair of former Calgary police officers who were sentenced last week in connection with their involvement with a private investigation firm are appealing their cases.

Bradford McNish and Bryan Morton were found guilty on April 27, 2018 of improperly accessing CPS databases and criminally harassing a woman while conducting surveillance for Walton and Walton, a Calgary-based private investigator.

The court heard that McNish and Morton were hired by another former Calgary police officer, Stephen Walton, to dig up information on Akele Taylor, the ex-wife of Calgary businessman Ken Carter in 2012.

Taylor and Carter were embroiled in a bitter custody dispute and Walton was brought in to help Carter’s case.

McNish, Morton and Anthony Braille, a third officer charged in the case, pocketed thousands of dollars for their work that was mostly conducted while they were on duty with the CPS, the court heard.

Morton was sentenced to 30 months in jail while McNish was given a six-month term.

Lawyers for both men have filed appeals of their convictions and sentences based on the grounds that the trial judge erred on a number of points during their hearing.

The documents say Justice Mahoney was wrong when he found the statements made by both men were voluntary, admitted evidence that the defence claimed breached their clients’ rights and denied their applications for a mistrial.

The application also states that he imposed sentences that were “excessive and unduly harsh” for both men.

They are requesting new trials to be conducted on all the charges.

Braille was given a three month sentence after prosecutors said during the sentencing hearing that he had aided the investigation and was credited for that service.

He has not filed an appeal.

A sentencing date for Stephen Walton, his wife Heather Walton and Ken Carter has not been set.