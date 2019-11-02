CALGARY – Several people are homeless after a large fire tore through a mobile home park in southeast Calgary early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the Oasis Mobile Home Park, on 50 Street S.E., at about 2 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they found two mobile homes were fully involved and two others also on fire.

Firefighters quickly began an exterior attack on all four structures and conducted searches.

They soon learned all of the residents of the involved homes had managed to get out safely.

However, two cats are missing.

A Calgary Transit bus was called in to provide shelter for the displaced residents and paramedics also assessed a number of people.

No one was injured as a result of the fire that ultimately destroyed two homes and left the others damaged.

Fire crews remain on scene to monitor the wreckage and a fire investigator is working to determine a cause.