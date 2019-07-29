

Calgary police are investigating a shooting that saw stray bullets hit at least two homes in the city's northeast.

Officers were called to Rundleview Road N.E. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Police say gunfire was exchanged between two cars and the shooting is believed to have been targeted.

Officers taped off the area and went door-to-door. There are no reports of any injuries.

Police say one of the cars believed to be involved in the shooting has been seized.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.