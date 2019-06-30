Calgary firefighters were quick to respond to douse a garage fire that broke out at a northeast home on Sunday.

Crews were called at around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke coming from a detached garage at a home on Beddington Circle N.E.

Investigators say two people sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

A car parked inside the garage was damaged in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine a cause, but say it's not suspicious in nature.