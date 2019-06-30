Two hurt in garage fire in northeast Calgary
Two people suffered minor injuries as a result of a garage fire that broke out at a northeast home on Sunday.
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 5:27PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 30, 2019 6:50PM MDT
Calgary firefighters were quick to respond to douse a garage fire that broke out at a northeast home on Sunday.
Crews were called at around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke coming from a detached garage at a home on Beddington Circle N.E.
Investigators say two people sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.
A car parked inside the garage was damaged in the fire.
Investigators are working to determine a cause, but say it's not suspicious in nature.