CALGARY -- Two people were taken into custody after a man was shot twice outside the Calgary Drop-In and Rehab Centre Society on Saturday.

Calgary Police Service said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the downtown location.

The man was shot twice in the leg.

Two people were taken into custody, after police caught up with them near Eau Claire Market. Police said no charges have been laid.

An area at 5 Avenue and 4 Street SE was taped off.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.