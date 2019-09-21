Two in hospital after head-on crash in northeast Calgary
A man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after a serious crash at around midnight. A second patient was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 7:05AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 21, 2019 9:53AM MDT
Calgary police say a man and a woman have been sent to hospital after a serious crash that took place just before midnight at a northeast intersection.
Officials tell CTV News the two vehicles crashed in the intersection of 24 Avenue and 23 Street N.E.
The driver of one vehicle, a male, was trapped in the wreckage of his vehicle and needed to be extricated by fire crews.
He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.
The second driver, an elderly female was taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre as a precaution. Her condition is listed as stable.
The CPS Traffic Unit had the area closed off for their investigation, but the roads have since been reopened.