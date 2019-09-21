Calgary police say a man and a woman have been sent to hospital after a serious crash that took place just before midnight at a northeast intersection.

Officials tell CTV News the two vehicles crashed in the intersection of 24 Avenue and 23 Street N.E.

The driver of one vehicle, a male, was trapped in the wreckage of his vehicle and needed to be extricated by fire crews.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

The second driver, an elderly female was taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre as a precaution. Her condition is listed as stable.

The CPS Traffic Unit had the area closed off for their investigation, but the roads have since been reopened.