Two injured after motorcycle hits deer on southwest street
Calgary police are investigating after a motorcycle collided with a deer on Woodpark Blvd. S.W.
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 7:29AM MDT
Two people are in hospital after a motorcycle hit a deer on a road in the community of Woodlands on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Woodpark Blvd. and Woodpark Ave. S.W. at about 2:00 a.m. for reports of a collision.
The motorcycle was travelling north on Woodpark Blvd. when it collided with a deer.
Two people were taken to hospital; one in life threatening condition and the other in non-life threatening condition.
Police are investigating and are looking into whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.