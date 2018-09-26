Two people are in hospital after a motorcycle hit a deer on a road in the community of Woodlands on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Woodpark Blvd. and Woodpark Ave. S.W. at about 2:00 a.m. for reports of a collision.

The motorcycle was travelling north on Woodpark Blvd. when it collided with a deer.

Two people were taken to hospital; one in life threatening condition and the other in non-life threatening condition.

Police are investigating and are looking into whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.