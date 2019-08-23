An investigation is underway into a Friday morning crash on Highway 22, south of Cremona, that sent two people to hospital.

A pickup truck drove into the back of a gravel truck on the highway near Township Road 294 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Both of the vehicles were travelling southbound at the time of the crash.

Traffic on the undivided highway was reduced to one lane of alternating north and southbound traffic near the crash site, located south of the village of Cremona and approximately 35 kilometres north of Cochrane.

EMS officials confirm two males were in the pickup truck at the time of the crash and fire crews had to extract one of the men from the wreckage. Initial reports indicated there had only been one person in the pickup.

The two occupants of the pickup were transported by ground ambulance to hospital in stable condition.

The operator of the gravel truck was not seriously hurt.