Police are investigating a crash in the city's southeast that sent two people to hospital on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 44 Street and 61 Avenue S.E. just after 11 p.m. for reports of a rollover.

First responders arrived on scene to find a Jeep on its side and a silver sedan with major front end damage.

Police say the Jeep failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the sedan. The Jeep then flipped, landing on its side.

Calgary fire crews had to extricate the driver of the Jeep.

EMS transported two people to hospital in stable condition for precautionary measures.

Police are investigating and charges may be pending.