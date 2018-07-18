Police are investigating a rollover crash near Barlow Trail northeast that injured two people on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Barlow Trail and 16th Avenue N.E. just before midnight for reports of a crash.

Police say the driver of the car failed to negotiate the off-ramp and the vehicle rolled into the ditch.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

Police are investigating and say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.