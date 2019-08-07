Two inmates at the Drumheller Institution have been charged with first degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a fellow inmate.

On the evening of Sunday, August 4, RCMP responded to the institution following reports an inmate had been stabbed. A 42-year-old man was transported to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Jason Tremblay and an autopsy confirmed his death was the result of a stabbing attack.

An investigation into Tremblay's death resulted in first degree murder charges against 24-year-old Giovanni James Alexis and 23-year-old Richard George Paul.