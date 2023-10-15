Two killed in crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border after swerving to avoid moose: RCMP

A man and a teenage girl died in a collision between an SUV and a cattle hauler near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border on Sunday night.

Around 7:25 p.m., RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41, between Highway 545 and Township Road 190 in Cypress County, Alta.

Police said the SUV swerved to avoid a moose, striking the cattle hauler head on and catching fire.

The 38-year-old man driver of the SUV and a 14-year-old girl who was a passenger, both residents of Leader, Sask., were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the cattle hauler was not injured.

Highway 41 was closed on Sunday night while police investigated.

RCMP said no further updates are expected about this incident.