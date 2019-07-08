Cardston RCMP are investigating a double-fatal collision on Highway 5 last week that saw a southbound vehicle cross the centre line and collide head-on with a northbound vehicle.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The collision happened July 3 northeast of Cardston.

Police are now working to determine a cause to the crash.

Cardston is about 230 kilometres south of Calgary.