Two killed in head-on crash near Cardston
Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 5.
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 10:44AM MDT
Cardston RCMP are investigating a double-fatal collision on Highway 5 last week that saw a southbound vehicle cross the centre line and collide head-on with a northbound vehicle.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The collision happened July 3 northeast of Cardston.
Police are now working to determine a cause to the crash.
Cardston is about 230 kilometres south of Calgary.