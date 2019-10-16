CALGARY — Working with police in Ottawa and Toronto, Calgary police have arrested two men accused in a 2007 murder.

Nader Nilianbousheri, 32, was shot and killed in his home in the 3900 block of 16th Street S.W. in November 2007. Police said at the time Nilianbousheri was the victim of a home invasion and was involved in a fight with the suspects, which resulted in his death.

On Oct. 8, two men were arrested in Toronto and Ottawa.

Mahamed Mohamud Mussa, 42, of Ottawa, and Mohamed Yousuf Mohamed, 43, of Toronto, were arrested and each charged with one count of second-degree murder.

"Unsolved homicide investigations remain open and our investigators continue to search for new evidence with the goal of holding people accountable for their crimes," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the CPS Homicide Unit.

"We strive to find answers and finality in these cases, like all homicide investigations, and bring justice to victims of homicide."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.