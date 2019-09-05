Two men arrested Wednesday in connection with the 2008 murder of Allan Teather at a southwest Calgary condo have been released without charge pending further investigation, according to police.

Their names have not been released, nor how police believe they were involved.

Teather, 22, was found dead in a vehicle in the garage of a condo complex in the 100 block of Village Heights S.W. in January 2008.

Two other men have also been arrested in connection with the shooting death.

Brian Cheng, 34, of Calgary was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with one count of first-degree murder, two days after police issued an appeal for help solving the cold case.

Then on Aug. 29, Vancouver police arrested another man believed to have been involved in the murder, but after questioning, he was released pending further investigation.

Police have said they believe the killing was targeted and was financially motivated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.