Two men are believed drowned in separate incidents in southern Alberta on Sunday.

The first happened just before 7:30 p.m. at Hebert Lake in Banff National Park when a man in his early 20s fell into the water while paddle boarding and didn’t resurface.

A search was launched immediately, which was unsuccessful and crews were expected to return to the area on Monday.

Hebert Lake is about 180 kilometres west of Calgary.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The second happened about 8 p.m. near Okotoks when RCMP were called to the Highwood River for reports of a missing swimmer.

Police said a man in his early 20s jumped from a ledge into the water and was seen briefly before he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Several people who were in the area tried searching for the man without success.

The Calgary police HAWC helicopter was brought in, along with a Foothills Fire Department water rescue boat, however the man was not located.

Search crews were expected to return to the area Monday morning.

His identity has not been released.