Lethbridge police say two men have been charged in connection with a theft from a city substation that resulted in $300,000 worth of damage to the facility.

Investigators say on April 28, two men broke into the substation in the 3500 block of 25 Street W. by cutting through a gate lock and compromising the lock on an entry door.

Once inside, the suspects tore open a number of pieces of equipment to gather the copper contained inside.

Other equipment, including a laser level, network connector and battery charge pack along with several spools of copper wire, was also stolen.

Authorities say a current transformer worth $250,000 and a grounding cart unit worth $25,000 were also damaged during the incident.

Police say the total damage inflicted on the facility is approximately $300,000 and the stolen property is worth about $6,500.

The next day, police were called to respond to reports of suspicious activity at a home in the 2700 block of 7 Avenue N. after two men were observed loading copper wire from vehicle into a garage.

Investigators soon obtained a search warrant for the home and when it was executed, officers found some stolen property including some from the substation.

Two suspects at the home were arrested.

David Bradley Priest, 57, of Lethbridge, is charged with shopbreaking and commit theft and breach of a recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.

Travis Roy Priest, 29, of Lethbridge, is charged with shopbreaking and commit theft. He was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.