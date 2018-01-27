Charges have been laid against two men in connection with an armed standoff in Morley that resulted in the evacuation of a pair of schools in the community.

Cochrane RCMP says that during an investigation at a home on Thursday morning, officers recognized a male suspect inside who was wanted on a number of warrants.

When they applied for a warrant to enter the home, the situation escalated.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team was called to assist and four people inside the home, two men and two women, were arrested.

No one was injured.

The two men have now been charged while the women were released.

Sedrick Marian Powderface, 33, was arrested on an existing warrant and faces 18 charges from Thursday’s incident, including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon contrary to an order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Sidney Dion Wesley-Beaver, 24, was arrested on an existing warrant and face five charges from Thursday’s incident, including careless use of a firearm and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

They are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.