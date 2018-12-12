Charges have been laid against two Calgary men in connection with the death of 35-year-old Adam Young who went missing last year.

Young was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of 11 Avenue S.E. at about 10:00 p.m. on November 20, 2017.

After an extensive search, police were not able to find any trace of him, but determined in October 2018 that he was likely murdered.

The investigation led police to a rural property east of Aldersyde where they conducted a thorough search lasting 10 days.

Evidence collected there further led police to execute two more search warrants in the City of Calgary, resulting in charges against two men.

Jeffrey Ryan Brady, 34, and Robert Floyd Cudney, 39, have both been charged with second-degree murder in Young’s death.

The investigation is ongoing and further information is expected on Wednesday afternoon.