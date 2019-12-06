CALGARY -- An early morning shooting in a southeast neighbourhood has sent two men to hospital.

Calgary police responded just after 2:15 a.m. to the 200 block of Elgin Meadows Gardens following reports indicating at least two shots had been fired and the sound of shattering glass had be heard in the area.

Upon arrival, EMS transported two men in their 20s to Foothills Hospital. One man suffered critical life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on any possible suspects at this time, but Calgary police confirm to CTV News that this shooting is believed to be a targeted attack.

The investigation is ongoing as officers hold the scene and speak with witnesses. A man and a woman were seen leaving one of the houses on the block around 4:30 a.m. giving a statement to police.

Kyle McKinnon lives on the street where the shooting occurred. He said he heard four loud gun shots and saw a white truck leaving the area.

"It’s a little bit terrifying," said McKinnon. "It’s not exactly what you want to wake up to at 2:30 in the morning for sure.

"It’s all small families around here so this doesn’t happen very often and I think everyone around here is a little bit spooked right now."

A number of homes in the area have cameras and officers will be sifting through surveillance footage and knocking on more doors Friday morning.

If you have any information related to this shooting, you’re asked to contact the Calgary Police at 403-266-1234 or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.