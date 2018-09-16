Calgary police are investigating a serious crash that took place early Sunday morning on Stoney Traill near Deerfoot Trail and sent two men to hospital.

Officials say that a vehicle was heading eastbound on Stoney Trail, coming towards the ramp for northbound Deerfoot Trail at about 3:30 a.m. when it lost control.

The vehicle rolled and one person was ejected from the car while the other victim remained inside.

EMS says the patient who was ejected was taken to hospital in life threatening condition while the other man was transported in serious but stable condition.

Both victims are men believed to be in their 20s.

CPS are investigating if speed, alcohol or adverse weather conditions were contributing factors in the incident.