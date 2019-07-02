Calgary police are investigating after a double shooting in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge.

Police say two men were shot inside a home on the 300 block of Saddlelake Drive N.E, shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.

EMS confirmed to CTV News Calgary that both men in their 20s suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.

Both men were listed in serious but stable condition, one of them potentially life-threatening.

It’s not known what led up to shots being fired as the investigation continues. No arrests have been made and no information has been released on possible suspects.