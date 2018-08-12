CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 11:19AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 12, 2018 1:15PM MDT
Emergency crews say that two men were taken to hospital early Sunday morning after reports of a stabbing at a southwest Calgary home.
Police were called to the home, on Coach Grove Road S.W. at about 2:45 a.m.
When they got there, they discovered two adult males suffering from stab wounds. It's believed that the injuries occurred during a fight at a house party going on at the home.
Both patients were taken to hospital in serious condition.
No charges have been laid and the incident is still under investigation.