The Calgary Police Service confirms the search for 48-year-old Jason David Peter Greyeyes has been called off following the discovery of a body near the southern edge of the city.

Greyeyes was reported missing on Saturday August 11 and his body was discovered in the afternoon hours of Sunday, August 26 in the 21000 block of Sheriff King Street Southwest near the community of Silverado. The nature of his death has not been released.

Two youths, who cannot be identified, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Greyeyes’ death.