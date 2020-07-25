CALGARY -- The UCP government says a total of 125 long-term care beds, catered specifically to help those recovering from drug addiction, are coming to southern Alberta.

Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement about the recovery communities Saturday alongside associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan.

The two recovery communities are the second and third to be announced in the province, following the first to be built in Red Deer. They'll cost approximately $5 million each and will be built in Lethbridge and the Blood Reserve.

"This is a historic expansion of recovery-oriented services for people suffering from addiction in southern Alberta. Not only are we creating jobs by investing in key infrastructure projects as part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan, but we are continuing to expand access to treatment and recovery for everybody in Alberta," said Premier Kenney in a release.

The funding, made possible through Alberta's Recovery Plan, will also pay for 16 medical detox and transition beds in Fort Macleod and 15 more beds in Lethbridge.

Five recovery communities are planned to be built in Alberta. Officials say they are used to help people struggling with addiction and have proven successful in 65 countries around the world.

Through the communities, patients are able to move through the different stages of treatment at their own pace.

"The goal is for a participant to leave the program not only drug-free but also employed or in school or training," the government says.

Representatives from the other levels of government say the recovery communities will help residents overcome the challenges they face.

"The impact of addictions has had devastating effects in our community and this crucial announcement will help those affected by addiction access the treatment and recovery they need," said Lethbridge mayor Chris Spearman.

The communities will provide 50 treatment beds in Lethbridge and 75 on the Blood Reserve.

More information about the recovery communities in Alberta can be found online.