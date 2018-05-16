Two women were arrested and charged after an attempted getaway following a gas-and-dash was halted by a t-bone crash just metres away from the station.

Mike Mondor, the owner of Ghost Gas Station and Campground, a convenience store and campground located along Highway 1A approximately 13 kilometres west of Cochrane, says a car pulled into the station Tuesday morning shortly before 10:00. One of the occupants of the car filled the tank but failed to pay. The theft wasn't noticed at the time but surveillance camera footage verified the driver didn't pay.

After the tank was filled, the Audi Q7 approached Highway 1A where an oncoming eastbound Ford Fusion crashed into the driver’s side of the Audi.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 36-year-old woman from Morley, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre. EMS officials confirm the patient was transported in stable, non-life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries. A family member of the victim confirms the injury was a broken nose as a result of the deployment of the airbag.

According to RCMP, the two occupants of the Audi, both women from Morley, attempted to flee the scene on foot.

One of the suspects was apprehended by Joe Cassidy, a Ghost Station employee, while the second suspect was captured by an RCMP K9 member.

“She went behind the campground and down the hill which leads on to an adjacent property and through a creek,” said Cassidy. “I chased her in an ATV quad type vehicle, went down there and said what I had to say to make her walk back up here until we could detain her.”

"She wouldn't talk."

RCMP officials are commending the actions of the witnesses who assisted with the apprehension of the suspects.

“They were paying attention and able to provide the responding officers with details on the whereabouts of the occupants that fled,” said Cst. Kary Moore of the Cochrane RCMP in a released statement.

Tarensa Marie Kootenay, 27, of Morley faces six charges in connection with the incident including:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Failing to remain at the scene of a collision

Failing to comply with an undertaking (two counts)

Failing to obey a stop sign

Karine Leora Beaver, 26, of Morley was charged with two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking

The accused are scheduled to appear in provincial court later this month.

RCMP have determined the Audi Q7 was stolen from a location in Cochrane.

As of June 1, 2018, provincial legistlation will require customers in Alberta to pay for gas prior to filling their tanks.Mondor sayxs he welcomes the new laws. “It’s unfortunate that that lady was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I hope she’s doing well,” said Mondor.“I’m very concerned about safety. Safety for my customers, safety for my employees.”

"This legislation should have been brought in a long time ago."

With files from CTV's Shaun Frenette