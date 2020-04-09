CALGARY -- Two motorcyclists are in serious condition following a collision with a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Glenmore Trail.

The incident took place just before 5 p.m. on westbound Glenmore, just before the Blackfoot exit, when two motorcyclists rear ended a vehicle.

EMS said the two motorcyclists, one a male in his 40's and the other a male in his 60's, were transported to Foothills Hospital, where they were in serious condition.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not taken to hospital.

All westbound traffic on Glenmore was closed. The road was still closed after 7 p.m.

ALERT: Two vehicle incident, WB Glenmore Tr after Blackfoot Tr SE, blocking the right lanes. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/eLzCKUkTTC — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) April 9, 2020