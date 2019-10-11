CALGARY – RCMP have confirmed to CTV News that two people have died in a crash on Highway 1 on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, on the Trans-Canada Highway at Highway 847 near Bassano for reports of a two-vehicle crash at about 4 p.m.

Police say two people have died as a result.

Their names or genders have not been released.

There is no word on any other injuries.

Authorities say the traffic is reduced to a single lane in both directions because of the incident.