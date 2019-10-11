Two people dead in crash on Highway 1 near Bassano
Two people have died in a crash on Highway 1 near the community of Bassano. (Supplied/Google Maps)
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 6:33PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, October 11, 2019 6:40PM MDT
CALGARY – RCMP have confirmed to CTV News that two people have died in a crash on Highway 1 on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, on the Trans-Canada Highway at Highway 847 near Bassano for reports of a two-vehicle crash at about 4 p.m.
Police say two people have died as a result.
Their names or genders have not been released.
There is no word on any other injuries.
Authorities say the traffic is reduced to a single lane in both directions because of the incident.